UBS Group Lowers Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 260

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.54) to GBX 270 ($3.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE BCS opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,903,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.