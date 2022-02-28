UBS Group Upgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.62. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $56,968,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.