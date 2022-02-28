Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.71. The stock had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,572,979. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.