Unified Trust Company N.A. Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,339,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $2,713,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.22. 96,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,685,664. The firm has a market cap of $561.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

