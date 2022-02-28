United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 3,307 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.54 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.