United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLA by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in KLA by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $357.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.