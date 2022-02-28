United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $246,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

FNDF stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

