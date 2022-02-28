United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 417 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,292 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

