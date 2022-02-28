United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 212 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

NYSE MSI opened at $222.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.79 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.