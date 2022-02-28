United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 764,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,815. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.