Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. 135,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,208. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

