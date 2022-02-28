Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $144.82 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 23.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

