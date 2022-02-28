Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Stephen Donaghy Buys 10,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.