Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) CEO Stephen Donaghy Buys 10,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.