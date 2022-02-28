Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Graco were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,325,000 after acquiring an additional 593,120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after acquiring an additional 469,792 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 454,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 401,730 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,404,000 after acquiring an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.13 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

