Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.25 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

