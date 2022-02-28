Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

