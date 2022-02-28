Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $287.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.63. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $267.08 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

