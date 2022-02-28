Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after buying an additional 173,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,218,000 after buying an additional 71,343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,623,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,066,000 after buying an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

