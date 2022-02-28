Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,905,000 after acquiring an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after acquiring an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,194,000 after acquiring an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 342,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

