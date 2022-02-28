Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trex were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at about $24,004,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $16,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

