Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

