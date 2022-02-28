Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,600 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

