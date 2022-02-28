Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $88.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $361.62.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

