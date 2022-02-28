Vai Price Hits $0.93 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Vai has a market cap of $55.82 million and $23,331.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

