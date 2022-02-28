VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $95.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $98.48.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

