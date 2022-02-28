VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Trading Down 5.6%

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 206,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,256,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 567.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.