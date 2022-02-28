Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 377.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

BLV opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.07. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

