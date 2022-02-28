Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.