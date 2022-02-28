Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.05.

VBLT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

