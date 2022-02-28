Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
PCVX opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
