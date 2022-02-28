Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

PCVX opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92.

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $443,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.