Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,713,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.10. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

