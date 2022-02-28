Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Ocugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.