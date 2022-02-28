Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 1,759 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,747 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,326 shares of company stock worth $403,432 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

