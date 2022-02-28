Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

AMRC opened at $58.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

