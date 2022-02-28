Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $16,357,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 19.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 223.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $65.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.08. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $55.18 and a 52 week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

