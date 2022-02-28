Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $106,422,000 after purchasing an additional 893,345 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.82 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

