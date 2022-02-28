Verso (NYSE:VRS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

VRS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Verso has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 434,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $11,430,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $8,106,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $6,692,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the fourth quarter valued at $4,472,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

