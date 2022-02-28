Vesper (VSP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $223,790.00

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $18.19 million and approximately $223,790.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00005119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vesper

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,604,246 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

