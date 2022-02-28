VICI Properties Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

