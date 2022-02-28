Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Lowered to $130.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

