Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($29.51) to GBX 2,150 ($29.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 2,800 ($38.08) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of VTXPF stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. Victrex has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

