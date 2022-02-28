View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.28. View shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 7,482 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of View during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in View in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of View by 1,029.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of View by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

