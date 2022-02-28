Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VIST opened at $8.00 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $694.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 269,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.