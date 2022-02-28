Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,567 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vistra by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vistra by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

