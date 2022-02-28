Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,208 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $81,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,227 shares of company stock worth $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.