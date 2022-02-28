Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $149.53 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

