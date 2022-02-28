Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 887.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after buying an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after buying an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,687,000 after buying an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,749,000 after buying an additional 66,723 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

