Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 1,813 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEG opened at $44.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

