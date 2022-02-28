Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 60,970 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENR opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Energizer Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

