Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,336 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $88.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock worth $6,350,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

